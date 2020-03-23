Media personality Zororo Makamba becomes first Zimbabwe coronavirus fatality

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



Producer and radio and television host Zororo Makamba was the second person to test positive for the coronavirus in Zimbabwe. Makamba is the son of telecoms tycoon James Makamba. His death was confirmed in a social media post by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

Businessman and family friend Mutumwa Mawere also tweeted that Makamba had died. Cape Town - Zimbabwe's Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obediah Moyo has confirmed the country's first Covid-19 fatality.





His tweet read: " Mr Zororo Makamba, the son of Mr James Makamba has passed on. MHSRIEP. I have just learned of this tragic loss of life due to the virus. A giant with so much potential has fallen. Corona is real. Let us pause and reflect. Life is too precious."



Makamba started his media career at ZiFM Stereo, Zimbabwe’s first private radio station, and later worked in television, most notably as the host and executive producer of award-winning talk show Tonight with Zororo which aired on MNET’s, Zambezi Magic.

Here are some of the tributes that have started pouring in on Twitter:

I’ll miss state of the nation with Zororo Makamba, a program without negativity and only solutions to the Zimbabwean problems . Go well Zororo. — Tank. (@SibandaOfficial) March 23, 2020 It’s very sad to hear of the passing away of Zororo Makamba. He was a promising young man with a passion and fire in his belly. He has a bright future ahead of him.



In front of the camera, he was a genius.



May his dear soul Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/AxBZ0xkytE — mmatigari (@matigary) March 23, 2020

I am told first hand that the Hospitals are nowhere near able to deal with Coronavirus.



Zororo Makamba was left for hours with no help from doctors or nurses who had NO protective clothing.



A ventilator was brought to the hospital and no one knew how to use it. pic.twitter.com/T4nwGTCLM2 — Adam ‘Ungovernable’ Theofilatos🇿🇼 (@AdamTheofilatos) March 23, 2020

To any foolish Zimbabweans who did not believe Corona Virus should be taken seriously, I hope now you will.



A real tragedy is among us.



RIP Zororo Makamba. — Adam ‘Ungovernable’ Theofilatos🇿🇼 (@AdamTheofilatos) March 23, 2020

All along the virus had faceless and nameless victims,



Now it just got real and puts statistics into perspective,



I am moved,



RIP Zororo Makamba#COVID2019 #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/qRtVN8XHDg — Mthokozisi Mabhena (@officialmabhena) March 23, 2020 IOL

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email