Media personality Zororo Makamba becomes first Zimbabwe coronavirus fatality
I’ll miss state of the nation with Zororo Makamba, a program without negativity and only solutions to the Zimbabwean problems . Go well Zororo.— Tank. (@SibandaOfficial) March 23, 2020
It’s very sad to hear of the passing away of Zororo Makamba. He was a promising young man with a passion and fire in his belly. He has a bright future ahead of him.— mmatigari (@matigary) March 23, 2020
In front of the camera, he was a genius.
May his dear soul Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/AxBZ0xkytE
I am told first hand that the Hospitals are nowhere near able to deal with Coronavirus.— Adam ‘Ungovernable’ Theofilatos🇿🇼 (@AdamTheofilatos) March 23, 2020
Zororo Makamba was left for hours with no help from doctors or nurses who had NO protective clothing.
A ventilator was brought to the hospital and no one knew how to use it. pic.twitter.com/T4nwGTCLM2
To any foolish Zimbabweans who did not believe Corona Virus should be taken seriously, I hope now you will.— Adam ‘Ungovernable’ Theofilatos🇿🇼 (@AdamTheofilatos) March 23, 2020
A real tragedy is among us.
RIP Zororo Makamba.
IOL
All along the virus had faceless and nameless victims,— Mthokozisi Mabhena (@officialmabhena) March 23, 2020
Now it just got real and puts statistics into perspective,
I am moved,
RIP Zororo Makamba#COVID2019 #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/qRtVN8XHDg