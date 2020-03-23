NewsAfrica
Media personality Zororo Makamba becomes first Zimbabwe coronavirus fatality

By Lou-Anne Daniels

Cape Town - Zimbabwe's Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obediah Moyo has confirmed the country's first Covid-19 fatality.

Producer and radio and television host Zororo Makamba was the second person to test positive for the coronavirus in Zimbabwe.  Makamba is the son of telecoms tycoon James Makamba. His death was confirmed in a social media post by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

Businessman and family friend  Mutumwa Mawere also tweeted that Makamba had died. 

His tweet read: " Mr Zororo Makamba, the son of Mr James Makamba has passed on. MHSRIEP. I have just learned of this tragic loss of life due to the virus. A giant with so much potential has fallen. Corona is real. Let us pause and reflect. Life is too precious."

Makamba started his media career at ZiFM Stereo, Zimbabwe’s first private radio station, and later worked in television, most notably as the host and executive producer of award-winning talk show  Tonight with Zororo which aired on MNET’s, Zambezi Magic.

