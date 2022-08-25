Meet Sgt Reshoketswe Thomo Lebelo-Brown, the proudly gay SANDF sergeant serving with pride

Cape Town -- Sgt Reshoketswe Thomo Lebelo-Brown works in the Joint Air Reconnaissance Intelligence Centre at Air Force Base Waterkloof and he is a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to SA Air Force Ad Astra Magazine. Sgt Lebelo-Brown was born in Zebediela in the Limpopo Province and moved to Soshanguve in the North of Pretoria when he was two years old.

Story continues below Advertisement

His schooling commenced at Padisago Primary School, followed by Babina Phuthi Secondary before matriculating at Soshanguve High School. Sgt Lebelo-Brown furthered his studies at the Tshwane University of Technology but due to financial constraints, he could not finish his course. “I am very resilient and passionate about education but I also believe that education should not be a stumbling block to a successful future,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sgt Lebelo-Brown joined the South African Air Force in August 2007. While growing up he received inspiration from his father who was a police officer. Being a soldier was number two on his list, according to the SANDF. Working as a procurement clerk at Joint Air Reconnaissance Intelligence Centre, Sgt Lebelo-Brown shares that in his line of duty, “having self-doubt and the feeling of lack of confidence in yourself is not allowed or appreciated, because communication in this sector does not stop. We communicate with suppliers and the internal members of the organisation, therefore, you have to feel the best to be the best,” he said. “Incredible and strong,” he uses the words to describe one of his mentors in the SA Air Force, Col Motlhagodi Selina Toodi and the support he gets from his husband, Prof Anthony Brown, is noticed and greatly cherished, “He is an incredible scholar, researcher and dedicated father. His determination, will and drive inspire me. I call him superman,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sgt Lebelo-Brown touched on how being gay in this country is to him, and he said, “I love how diverse South Africa is; but there are some issues that we cannot ignore, the issues of Gender Based Violence (GBV), the senseless murders of the LGBTQI+, inequality and poverty. He says that he is glad to be part of an organisation with a Code of Conduct that reads, ‘I will treat all people fairly and respect their rights and dignity at all times, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, disability, culture, language or sexual orientation,’ ” he said. In 2013, Sgt Lebelo-Brown took part in the late former President Nelson Mandela’s funeral as the silent guard. He is also part of the SA Air Force Choir.

Story continues below Advertisement

In June 2022, the Chief of the South African Army, Lt-Gen Khulekani Mbatha at the Youth Day parade held at Army Support Base Western Cape, at Wynberg Sports Grounds in Cape Town, mentioned that, “The year 2022 marks the 52nd celebration of the “Pride Month” for the Lesbian, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender, Queers and Intersex – Plus (LGBTQI+) community. “We are celebrating our freedom and their freedom to be themselves and they should be respected by all South Africans, and in particular, members of the SA National Defence Force,” said Lt--Gen Mbatha. We asked him what advice he has for any young person who is gay and wants to join the SANDF, this is what he said:

“My advice to a young boy or girl who’s gay is that, never listen to negative people and that people will always talk, regardless of whether you do good or bad. And remember that being gay doesn’t make you weak or different to the next person in the force. We all go through the same training.” “The most important point is that the military has a code of ethics that prohibits discrimination on the bases of sexual orientation and gender expression. It is your right as a South African citizen to join the military regardless of your sexual orientation.”