Meet Telfar Clemens, the designer behind Liberia’s iconic Olympic team outfits

If you didn’t manage to catch a glimpse of the Liberian Olympic team uniforms at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics which took place on July 23, please take a moment, after you read this article of course, to google ‘Liberia Olympic Team Uniform’.

Out with the boring, often dull, golfer-like Olympic uniforms we’re used to seeing, which quite frankly aren’t very flattering. Liberia already claimed gold with their designer attire which was designed by Liberian-American fashion designer Telfar Clemens. Clemens, 36, is a fashion designer, DJ, and the founder of Telfar, which is a genderless fashion label based in Brooklyn in New York City. Formal Olympian wardrobes are often very traditional, or even boring; they generally resemble golf pro outfits. They are rarely “cool” — and rarely available to smaller countries with less promotional muscle.



But this year Liberia changed that narrative.https://t.co/MrI1aqR7z9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 23, 2021

According to fashion news website WWD.com, Clemens recently visited Liberia for the first time in 30 years. A much younger Clemens and his family fled the country when a civil war broke out in 1990. It was in his home country where he found his inspiration for his debut performance gear collection, and what better way to showcase it than at the biggest sporting event in the world. Clemens is considered one of the rising talents on America’s fashion scene, with his in-demand collection of handbags, and the likes of celebrities such as Beyoncé and Zoë Krawits sporting a Telfar original.