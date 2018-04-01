Zambia's main opposition party filed a motion seeking the impeachment of President Edgar Lungu after accusing him of constitutional breaches. Picture: Reuters/Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG – Members of Zambia’s ruling Patriotic Front (PF) have resolved to vote against President Edgar Lungu in the forthcoming impeachment motion in an effort to “teach” him a “life lesson”, the Zambian Observer reported on Monday.

Sixteen parliamentary members mostly from Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and Copperbelt complained of Lungu’s unreasonable behaviour and how they were being sidelined during a meeting Sunday night.

However, the PF members also asserted that some members of the opposition were working in cahoots with State House to prevent the impeachment motion proceeding and that Haikende Haichilema, the leader of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), needed to know that not all of his parliamentary members could be trusted.

They went as far as to accuse the opposition members of visiting State House regularly and getting cash in return.

African News Agency/ANA