Meteorite discovered in Morocco auctioned for nearly R3 million in online sale

Cape Town - A meteor which was discovered in Morocco back in 2007, fetched nearly R3 million ($189 000) during an online auction held recently. According to Morocco World News, initial estimates for the piece were set at $300 000 but auctioneers say the rock didn’t make that much of an impact on bidders.

Story continues below Advertisment

The online auction which lasted two weeks was organised by British auction house Christies, presented a number of rare meteorites consisting of rocks, the news outlet said. According to reports, the auction of rare meteorites also saw the sale of a rock from space that narrowly missed a German Shepherd when it smashed into his kennel in Costa Rica. Furthermore, the wood and tin doghouse itself, complete with the hole marking where the meteorite punctured the roof sold separately for $44 100, Christie's said, citing a report by Phys.org.

More on this Mars may be too small to retain enough water

Among the other precious rocks auctioned was a moon rock which was found in the Sahara desert in Mauritania, fetching $69,300 during the two-week online sale. Furthermore, a 14.5kg Martian rock which had been priced at between $500 000 and $800 000 failed to find a buyer during the auction. The chunk of Mars weighs measures 25 centimetres across at its widest point.

Story continues below Advertisment

The largest piece of Mars ever to fall to Earth is being displayed at the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel, which also houses approximately 6000 extraterrestrial rocks, according to Space.com. According to experts, the most expensive meteorite to ever be auctioned was a space rock found in South Africa, sold for €280 000. The rock was found on the edge of the Kalahari desert. IOL