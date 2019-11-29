Johannesburg – Hilal Elver, the United Nations' special rapporteur on the right to food and a human rights expert, has warned that starvation is “slowly making its way" into Zimbabwe, with most households unable to obtain enough food to meet their basic needs.
Elver made her assessment of the current situation following an 11-day visit to the country, UN News reported.
Hyperinflation has reached 490 percent with more than 60 percent of the population facing food insecurity in a country that was once seen as the breadbasket of Africa.
“In rural areas, a staggering 5.5 million people are currently facing food insecurity, as poor rains and erratic weather patterns are impacting harvests and livelihoods," Elver said.
“In urban areas, an estimated 2.2 million people are food-insecure and lack access to minimum public services, including health and safe water."