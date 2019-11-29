Mobile network operator Safaricom and the Postal Corporation of Kenya have announced a partnership to roll out digital post boxes to more than five million additional customers across the country. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Mobile network operator Safaricom and the Postal Corporation of Kenya on Friday announced a partnership to roll out digital post boxes to more than five million additional customers across the country. In a statement, they said Kenya’s economy was increasingly digitizing, leading to the growth of online deliveries of goods and services.

"Posta’s logistical capabilities and the Post Office branch network are well placed to meet this shift. We are therefore coming together to create value for our customers by empowering them to conveniently and affordably receive parcels and goods wherever they may be across the country” Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph said.

Customers can also choose additional services such as physical delivery of mail to their door step, or mail pickup for delivery. Both services will be offered at an additional fee per delivery based on the source or destination.

Postmaster-General and CEO of the Postal Corporation of Kenya, Dan Kagwe, said the partnership would enable Safaricom's more than 34 million customers to access postal services from 625 outlets across the country, directly from their mobile phones.