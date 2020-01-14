File picture: Pixabay

Rustenburg - A 75-year-old woman was killed after being accused of witchcraft over her failure to attend her granddaughter's funeral in Malawi, online news outlet Malawi24 reported. It said a mob allegedly attacked and killed Filiness Mulenga soon after the funeral service on Saturday.

"A four-year-old girl, who was granddaughter to Mulenga, died and the woman did not attend the burial ceremony which did not go down well with some relatives who sought the granny out, accusing her of bewitching the girl," police spokesman Sub Inspector Gladwell Simwaka told Malawi24.

A postmortem showed the elderly woman died from severe loss of blood.

"Accusing people of witchcraft is against the law and those who will be caught in the wrong or taking laws into their own hands will face justice," Simwaka said.