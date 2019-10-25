President of Botswana Mokgweetsi. Picture: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Gaborone - The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has won the general election after securing 29 national assembly seats, representing 51% of the vote, the chief justice announced on Friday.

Botswana voted on Wednesday to elect 57 national assembly and 490 local government representatives, with the candidate of the winning party set to become president.

"Although vote counting is still ongoing, the numbers of parliament seats attained so far by the BDP obliges me to declare Mokgweetsi Masisi as the elected president of Botswana," said Chief Justice Terrence Rannowane. 

People line up to vote in Botswana's general elections at the Masa primary school in Gaborone. Picture: Jerome Delay/AP



Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi votes in Botswana's general elections in Moshupa, some 45kms (30 miles) west of Gaborone. Picture: Jerome Delay/AP


Opposition coalition Umbrella for Democratic Change presidential candidate, Duma Boko, after casting his vote in Gaborone. Picture: Sello Motseta/AP
Reuters