Rustenburg - More bloody clashes can be expected in the Lesotho parliament if wool and mohair regulations are not amended, the opposition Movement for Economic Change (MEC) has said.
According to Lesotho Times, MEC leader Selibe Mochoboroane told a rally at Ha-Makhalanyane in Thaba-Bosiu this week, that parliament had lost its power and independence to the executive and urged Basotho to fight to restore its integrity.
His statements followed clashes in parliament two weeks ago in which he sustained a head injury.
Opposition MPs had been angered by the government’s failure to table proposed amendments to its restrictive wool and mohair regulations. They resorted to disrupting proceedings.
The opposition wanted to have wool and mohair regulations introduced by prime minister Thomas Thabane’s coalition, restricting farmers from selling their wool and mohair to select buyers scrapped.