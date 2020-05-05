More rain for Kenya as floods claim 164 lives
CAPE TOWN - In the past two weeks, floods have claimed at least 164 lives in Kenya as heavy rains lash the East African nation, and more rain is expected this week.
Cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Devolution and Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) Eugene Wamalwa announced on Monday that the devastating effects of the floods are the worst Kenya has seen in years.
Wamalwa detailed 164 deaths as a result of the floods, along with thousands being displaced, when he visited one of the hardest-hit areas, Budalang, on the shores of Lake Victoria close to the Kenya-Uganda border.
The cabinet secretary distributed food parcels to families and urged residents to move to higher ground while the government implements long-term solutions for the low-lying parts of Kenya.
“Allow construction of proposed dams and dykes by the government as a long-term solution to the floods,” he tweeted on his official account on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Kenya Meteorology Department has announced today that approximately 100mm of rainfall can be expected this week.
"Very heavy cumulative rainfall above 100mm is expected over most parts of West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Keiyo-Marakwet, Bungoma, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Vihiga, Kisumu, Kericho, Nyamira, Kisii, Narok and some parts of Samburu,” the department warned in a social media post.
Wamalwa stated that the government has been warning residents of the impending floods since April and he feared further loss of life as Kenya's flood fatalities surpass the number of its Covid-19 deaths.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Kenya has a total of 490 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 24 deaths as of May 5.
- African news Agency