Yaounde - Cameroonian gendarmerie has captured more than 200 suspected kidnappers in Adamawa and North regions of the country, a security officer said on Monday.
The suspects are specialized in kidnapping for ransom, theft of livestock and armed robbery in the regions, said Colonel David Nyong Fry, commander of the Cameroonian Gendarmerie in the North region.
He said some captives were freed during the operation that has been going on for nearly two months, adding that the majority of the kidnappers were arrested in the remote areas of the region thanks to the "collaboration of the population."