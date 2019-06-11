Glen View South MP and Women's Assembly Secretary Vimbai Tsvangirai Java. Picture: MDC/Twitter

Harare ‑ The daughter of the late Zimbabwean politician and Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) founder Morgan Tsvangirai, Vimbai, has died nearly a month after a horror car crash which claimed the lives of two travelling companions. Last month Vimbai Tsvangirai was involved in a horrific accident near Kwekwe, in the Midlands province, which claimed the lives of two other MDC members. They had been travelling from the party's provincial caucus which was held in Bulawayo.

Vimbai’s campaign manager Paul Rukanda and Tafadzwa Munzwa, her late mother’s cousin, died from the injuries after they were trapped in the vehicle for over an hour before emergency services and police arrived, party officials said.

Vimbai was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital before being transferred to Harare. Her death was confirmed by Zimbabwean activist Patson Dzamara.

It is disheartening to learn about the passing away of Vimbai Tsvangirai, the daughter of the late democracy icon, Morgan Tsvangirai. — Patson Dzamara (@PatsonDzamara) June 10, 2019

President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed his condolences to the MDC Alliance party and sympathy to the Tsvangirai family on Twitter.

Very sad to learn of the tragic passing of Hon Vimbai Tsvangirai - Java. May her memory be a blessing and a comfort to all that knew her, and may she rest in eternal peace. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) June 10, 2019





Two MDC members died while the daughter of late Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Vimbai, was injured in a horror crash in Kwekwe, 210km south-west of the Zimbabwe capital last month. Photo: Supplied

Vimbai’s mother and wife to the late Tsvangirai, Susan, died in a car crash in 2009, leaving her husband with injuries a month after he was sworn in as the Zimbabwe’s Prime Minister during the tenure of 2009-2013 government of national unity between MDC and Zanu PF.

African News Agency (ANA) and IOL