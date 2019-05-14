The daughter of the late MDC founder Morgan Tsvangirai, Vimbai, was involved in a horrific accident which claimed the lives of two other MDC members. Picture: Supplied

Harare ‑ The daughter of the late Zimbabwean politician and Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) founder Morgan Tsvangirai, Vimbai, was involved in a horrific accident which claimed the lives of two other MDC members on Monday night. The accident occurred near Kwekwe, in the Midlands province, a city about 210km south-west of the capital.

Vimbai survived the horror crash and was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital before being transferred to Harare on Tuesday morning.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed his condolences to the MDC Alliance party and sympathy to the Tsvangirai family.

“Very sorry to hear of the tragic car crash that claimed the lives of two committed MDC activists and injured Vimbai Tsvangirai,” he posted on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

“My thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased, and I join the Tsvangirai family and the nation as a whole in praying for Vimbai’s speedy recovery.”

The vehicle in which Vimbai and three other party officials were travelling in was involved in a head-on-collision with another car.

Vimbai’s campaign manager Paul Rukanda and Tafadzwa Munzwa, her late mother’s cousin, died from the injuries after they were trapped in the vehicle for over an hour before emergency services and police arrived, party officials said.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume said Vimbai was travelling from a provincial caucus in Bulawayo.

“She is in a critical, but stable condition and has since been transferred to Harare for better medical care. Kwekwe does not have rescue facilities, let alone medicines,” he said.

“We have lost two committed cadres, two pillars of the party. It’s painful, it strikes at the heart. We pray for the strength of the families, and to everyone.”

Vimbai’s mother and wife to the late Tsvangirai, Susan, died in a car crash in 2009, leaving her husband with injuries a month after he was sworn in as the Zimbabwe’s Prime Minister during the tenure of 2009-2013 government of national unity between MDC and Zanu-PF.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa travelled to the accident scene on Monday night together with other senior members of the party.

African News Agency (ANA)