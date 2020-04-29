Moroccan authorities arrest nearly 77 000 people since start of lockdown

Moroccan authorities arrested 4 222 people between April 26 and 27 for violating the state of emergency, bringing the total number of arrests to 76 907 since the government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 20, reported Moroccan World News. Morocco has enforced strict measures in its bid to counter the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown measures prohibit people from leaving their homes, apart from going out to buy essential food items and medicine. Only essential workers are allowed to work. Schools, mosques, entertainment venues and non-essential stores are closed. The city of Casablanca has reported 10 243 arrests, the highest number since the start of the lockdown.

Other arrest figures include the Rabat police prefecture (9 828), the Kenitra police prefecture (8 496), the Marrakesh police prefecture (7 107) and the Oujda police prefecture (6 351), according to the publication.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has launched a mobile application to track violators during the national state of emergency.

The application enables security officers at various checkpoints in the cities of Rabat, Salé and Témara to control and track the movements of citizens, according to news agency Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

The agency quoted the chief police commissioner for the Hassan district as saying: “This mobile application will enable police personnel to find out about the checkpoints through which citizens have passed, thus facilitating the process of monitoring their movements."

The government has extended the state of emergency to May 20 and has made the wearing of masks mandatory.

The country currently has 4 289 reported cases of Covid-19, according to real-time tracker Worldometer.

African News Agency (ANA)