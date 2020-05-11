Morocco introduces commemorative stamp honouring Covid-19 frontline workers

Cape Town - Morocco’s postal service, Barid Al-Maghrib, has issued a new commemorative postage stamp under the theme “Morocco united against Covid-19” which honours frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic, reported online news publication the North Africa Post.

The stamp illustrates representatives of all Moroccan institutions involved in the battle against Covid-19, including doctors, medical staff, police officers, civil protection agents and cleaners.

According to the publication, proceeds of the stamp sales will go towards the special Covid-19 fund that was established by King Mohammed VI to cover Covid-19 related needs and the economic impact on those affected by the virus.

“This postage stamp highlights the commitment of the Moroccan nation with all its components for the implementation of the strategy initiated by King Mohammed VI to fight the pandemic,” the postal service said in a statement.

It said the new stamp celebrated the Moroccan philatelic heritage and highlighted previous special releases that were also aimed at creating awareness. These included “The world united against malaria” in 1962, “Moroccan league for the fight against cardiovascular diseases” in 1980, “World AIDS Day” in 1991 and 2006, the “AIDS campaign” in 2011 and “First National Cancer Day” in 2008, as reported by online publication, Morocco World News.