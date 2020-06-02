Morocco issues rules to businesses, shopping centres as lockdown end draws closer

Cape Town – Morocco’s ministry of commerce has issued guidelines to businesses and shopping centres that they will need to implement after lockdown as the country moves to resume economic activities on June 10 after weeks of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Morocco World News. The regulations require independent business owners to put up visible signage detailing hygiene rules and preventive measures before patrons enter the store or business. Businesses are also instructed to implement health safety measures, such as regular cleaning and disinfecting of door handles, chairs, tables and changing rooms. The ministry further instructed that physical barriers separating customers and staff need to be put in place, while staff are to wear personal protective masks, gloves and visors provided by the employer. Stores must also maintain good ventilation, limit the number of customers inside the store at any given time and have floor markers to ensure physical distancing between customers is maintained.

The department said that entry and exit points at shopping centres must have disinfectant distributors, and customers will also need to have their temperature taken upon entering the buildings.

As Morocco continues to relax measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the government says businesses shouldn’t underestimate the threat that Covid-19 still poses to the North African country.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the health ministry announced a new Covid-19 tracking app, Wiqaytna’, which means "our protection".

The Bluetooth-based app compiles a list of all people with whom the user had contact and notifies the user when someone on the list tests positive for the coronavirus, writes Morocco World News.

The health authority said it was confident that the new app would assist in its plans to stall the spread of Covid-19.

So far the coronavirus has killed 205 people in Morocco. The latest data shows 7,859 positive cases of the coronavirus in the country.

African News Agency (ANA)