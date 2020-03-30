Most Zimbabweans stay home for lockdown, Harare's streets deserted

Harare - Zimbabwe began a 21-day nationwide lockdown on Monday, following South Africa in implementing tough anti-coronavirus measures that are likely to hurt an economy already suffering from hyperinflation and food shortages. But unlike neighbouring South Africa, where many citizens defied calls to stay indoors and some clashed with security forces at the weekend, Zimbabweans mostly stayed home. Zimbabwe's police have a reputation for brutality and were manning checkpoints on highways into the capital on Monday, questioning the few motorists on the roads. The main opposition party, the MDC Alliance, supports the lockdown and criticised the government for not imposing it earlier. Zimbabwe has recorded just seven coronavirus cases and one death, but President Emmerson Mnangagwa said in a televised address that citizens should take the restrictions on movement seriously.

"I want all of you to spend the next 21 days acting as if you already have the virus ... Would you want to infect your friends, would you want to infect your families, would you want to infect your countrymen? Of course not. So, keep your distance," Mnangagwa said.

He said the security forces would enforce the lockdown "with a listening ear".

The finance ministry said it had made available 500 million Zimbabwean dollars (around $20 million) and would unfreeze 4,000 posts in the health sector.

Central Harare's streets were deserted. Banks, government offices and businesses were shut.

In the poor township of Mbare, the inter-city bus rank was closed and rows of wooden stalls used by vegetable vendors abandoned.

Nearby, six men sat outside their flat drinking gin. Fox Dhalu, a 36-year-old father of three, complained that some shops had hiked prices.

"The government gave us short notice to prepare for this coronavirus lockdown. We are very angry about this," he said.

A few blocks from the police station in the middle class suburb of Mabelreign, 73-year-old grandmother Angela Nerwande sat on an improvised stool selling vegetables on her stall.

"What will my grandchildren eat if I stay at home? "At my age I am not afraid of dying. If they want to arrest me let them come," she said.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "The law is very clear, those who don't comply will be arrested and prosecuted."

