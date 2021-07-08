Mourners allegedly vomit ’blood and other substances’ at TB Joshua funeral
Cape Town - Mourners have allegedly vomited blood and other poisonous substances at the week-long funeral service of Nigerian pastor and televangelist TB Joshua as he lies in state at his church, The Synagogue, Church of all Nations (SCOAN) in Lagos.
A tweet posted by the church on Thursday afternoon reads: “Further manifestation of God’s power at the lying-in-state programme for Prophet T.B. Joshua as more people fall under the influence of the Holy Ghost, vomiting blood and other poisonous substances at the lying-in-state programme for Prophet T.B. Joshua. #TBJoshuaLegacy”.
Hundreds of mourners filled the SCOAN on Thursday, for day four of the week-long funeral, to pay their final respects to the controversial pastor who died on June 5 shortly after a live broadcast.
According to images posted on Joshua’s official Twitter page, Joshua can be seen lying in glass casket state wearing white pants, a white shirt and white shoes.
According to reports out of Lagos, Joshua’s body was escorted by a motorcade of motorcycles during the procession to The SCOAN, in Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos.
Escort motorcycles leading the way during the procession to The SCOAN, Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos, Nigeria. #TBJoshuaLegacy pic.twitter.com/CSimJp5BVv— TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) July 8, 2021
Earlier, there was a procession conveying the body of Joshua from The SCOAN Prayer Mountain to the church auditorium.
The Ondo State Government House Choir performed at the lying-in-state programme, while mourners from around the world gathered, including a delegation from Israel.
On Wednesday evening, an all-night praise service saw a number of well-known gospel singers, dance groups and the Emmanuel TV choir pay tribute to Joshua in song.
A cross section of people paying their last respects to Prophet T.B. Joshua. #TBJoshuaLegacy pic.twitter.com/sYgMygDsdd— TB Joshua (@SCOANTBJoshua) July 8, 2021
Joshua will be laid to rest on Friday and this segment of the funeral procession will also be open to the public, although with limited seating in line with Covid-19 regulations.
The week-long procession will culminate in a thanksgiving service on Sunday, which will also be physically open to only a limited number of people.
African News Agency (ANA)