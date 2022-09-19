Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Mozambican man arrested for stealing a cow in Zimbabwe

A 22-year-old Mozambican man has been arrested after he was found in possession of a stolen cow, Zimbabwean authorities said on Monday. Photo: Tracey Adams.

Published 1h ago

The Mozambican national is assisting police in Mashonaland Central province with investigations.

Takudzwa Chitsere was arrested on Saturday in Mukumbura and is expected at Mount Darwin Magistrate’s Courts today, Bulawayo24 reported.

Acting provincial spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.

Allegations are that Cloudious Gunsali lost his cow on August 1 and filed a police report at Mukumbura police station, Bulawayo24 reported.

He found his stolen cow in Chitsere’s kraal in Mozambique and informed the police who subsequently arrested the suspect.

More on this

Stock Theft

In 2020, soldiers deployed on border protection duties in Free State reported 232 head of livestock recovered in line with reported rises in this type of theft as well as farm attacks in areas close to the Lesotho border.

Livestock theft has long been a problem for farming communities in the Ficksburg, Fouriesburg, Ladybrand, Wepener and Zastron areas abutting the border with the landlocked mountain kingdom.

According to Defence Web, allegations of police involvement in theft of cattle and sheep have been raised as agricultural representative associations, police management and political parties seek to up protection for farmers, their families and workers.

IOL

