Mozambican man arrested for stealing a cow in Zimbabwe

The Mozambican national is assisting police in Mashonaland Central province with investigations. Takudzwa Chitsere was arrested on Saturday in Mukumbura and is expected at Mount Darwin Magistrate’s Courts today, Bulawayo24 reported.

Acting provincial spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case. Allegations are that Cloudious Gunsali lost his cow on August 1 and filed a police report at Mukumbura police station, Bulawayo24 reported. He found his stolen cow in Chitsere’s kraal in Mozambique and informed the police who subsequently arrested the suspect.

