Mozambique creates commission to investigate mass prison break in capital

The government of Mozambique has created a commission of inquiry to investigate the mass escape of prisoners from two penitentiary facilities in the country's capital of Maputo, which occurred on Wednesday, state news agency AIM reported on Sunday. The escape involved 1,534 prisoners from the Central Prison and the Maximum Security Prison of Machava, known as B.O., resulting in clashes with the National Penitentiary Service staff, in which at least 33 people were killed.

The commission, which has already started its work, aims to understand the circumstances of the escape, identify possible internal or external failures, and determine whether there was negligence on the part of those responsible for security, the report quoted Deputy Minister of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs Filimo Suaze as saying. Suaze said the inquiry commission will also analyze the deaths that occurred during the ongoing operation to search for and capture the fugitives. According to the deputy minister, about 280 prisoners have already been recaptured, more than 100 of them on Friday, thanks to the cooperation of families and reports of escapes in the neighborhoods.