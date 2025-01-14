Mozambique faces crisis: Unicef steps in after Cyclone Dikeledi’s impact

Aid is being delivered to Mozambique after Cyclone Dikeledi left a trail of destruction, barely a month after Cyclone Chido made landfall. Parts of Mozambique are still reeling from Cyclone Chido.

In several X posts, Unicef Mozambique said Dikeledi caused significant destruction in Nampula province. In response, Unicef and its partners are delivering lifesaving supplies to those in need and working to ensure access to critical services. #CycloneDikeledi has wreaked destruction in Nampula province. UNICEF and its partners are delivering lifesaving supplies to those in need and working to ensure access to critical services. pic.twitter.com/5KGo7Z03Bh — UNICEF Moçambique (@UNICEF_Moz) January 14, 2025

Unicef Mozambique stated that Dikeledi hit northern Nampula, leaving thousands of children at risk. Unicef and other United Nations agencies and the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD), are assessing the cyclone’s impact and responding to the needs of the hardest-hit in Nampula. #CycloneDikeledi has hit northern #Mozambique (Nampula), leaving thousands of children at risk. UNICEF, together with other UN Agencies & INGD, is assessing the cyclone's impact and responding to the needs of the hardest hit in Nampula. pic.twitter.com/GmqBCOI8Ig — UNICEF Moçambique (@UNICEF_Moz) January 14, 2025

On Monday, Unicef Mozambique said that as intense winds and heavy rains from cyclone Dikeledi impacted northern costal regions of Mozambique, it was concerned about the likely impact on children and families, many of whom were still recovering from cyclone Chido. As intense winds & heavy rainfall from Cyclone #Dikeledi impact northern coastal regions of #Mozambique, UNICEF is concerned about the likely impact on children & families, many of whom are still recovering from Cyclone Chido. UNICEF & partners are on the ground ready to respond. pic.twitter.com/58iOxulfwF — UNICEF Moçambique (@UNICEF_Moz) January 13, 2025

On Tuesday afternoon, Météo-France said Dikeledi, in strong tropical storm stage, accelerated its movement towards the south, moving away from the Mozambican coast. However, it was still causing heavy rains in the Nampula and Zambezia regions. “Dikeledi is expected to intensify to the stage of an intense cyclone during the day on Wednesday thanks to a favourable context, while accelerating its course towards the south-south-east. On this trajectory, the system will leave a marginal influence on the Malagasy province of Toliara,” explained Météo-France. “In the longer term (Thursday/Friday) the system should continue towards the southern latitudes by taking a south-east then east direction, no longer presenting a danger for inhabited lands.”

Strong tropical storm Dikeledi accelerated its movement towards the south, moving away from the Mozambican coast. | Meteo-France. Météo-France said this is expected in the following areas: Juan de Nova - precipitation bands quite far to the east of the centre of the system bring very heavy rains. A dangerous sea state with risk of marine submersion is possible until the end of the day this Tuesday.

Madagascar western coasts - precipitation bands quite far to the east of the centre of the system bring very heavy rains. They could reach the south-western coasts of Mahajanga province during the day and evening.

Europa - heavy or even torrential rains, strong to destructive (or even very destructive) winds and dangerous sea conditions with risk of marine submersion are very likely on Wednesday. “From Wednesday during the day until Thursday, Dikeledi could threaten the south-west of the Malagasy coast of the province of Toliara. Heavy rains, strong winds and dangerous sea conditions with risk of marine submersion are likely,” Météo-France added. Strong tropical storm Dikeledi accelerated its movement towards the south, moving away from the Mozambican coast. | Meteo-France. Meanwhile, on Monday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it continues to track Dikeledi’s impact in south-east Africa.

OCHA said that in northern Madagascar, the UN and humanitarian partners are working with the authorities to mobilise response efforts after the cyclone made landfall there on Saturday. The government says three people were killed and more than 350 displaced to several temporary sites. According to the latest reports, over 5 200 people were directly affected, nearly 1 300 homes were flooded, and five health centres were damaged. “Humanitarian partners are distributing water treatment supplies as well as water, sanitation and hygiene kits,” OCHA said.