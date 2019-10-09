Cape Town - Mozambique police officers have been implicated in the killing of an observer in the run-up to the October 15 general elections, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday.
Five alleged police officers in a car shot and killed the director of a local non-governmental organization who had just left a training session for election observers in the southern town of Xai-Xai on Monday, HRW said.
"The apparent involvement of police in killing an election observer is a chilling development that casts a dark shadow over the Mozambican elections," said HRW southern Africa director Dewa Mavhinga.
National police spokesman Orlando Mudumane told the human rights watchdog that police were investigating the killing.
The car carrying the killers sped away after the incident, soon overturned and crashed, killing two of the alleged perpetrators, according to Mudumane.