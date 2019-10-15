Mozambique president praises peace, opposition warns in tense election









Mozambican President Felipe Nyusi poses at a polling station where he cast his vote in Maputo, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in the country's presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections. Polling stations opened across the country with 13 million voters registered to cast ballots in elections seen as key to consolidating peace in the southern African nation. (AP Photo/Ferhat Momade) MAPUTO - Mozambicans voted on Tuesday in an election which the president said should help anchor peace, while his opposition rival warned against any manipulation of the results.

The presidential, legislative and provincial polls will test the fragile two-month-old peace deal between the ruling Frelimo party and its old civil war foe turned political rival Renamo.

They are widely expected to extend Frelimo’s decades-long rule over a southern African nation that is set to become one of the world’s main gas exporters, but Renamo is hoping to benefit from electoral changes agreed in the peace pact.





The former rebel movement aims to win control of its traditional heartlands in central and northern provinces for the first time since the civil war ended in a truce in 1992.





A failure to make those gains could cause unrest and undermine the opposition’s incentive for sticking to the deal, rights groups and analysts have said.





Voters queue to cast their votes in Maputo, Mozambique, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in the country's presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections. Polling stations opened across the country with 13 million voters registered to cast ballots in elections seen as key to consolidating peace in the southern African nation. (AP Photo/Ferhat Momade)

“Mozambique has chosen peace,” President Filipe Nyusi said after casting his ballot at a school in the capital Maputo. He praised Mozambicans for deciding their destiny in elections and called for peace and calm to continue.





Carlos Alberto, a 22-year-old student waiting to vote at the same secondary school said he wanted to see parliament hold the executive to account and push through promised reforms in education, work, housing and other areas.





“We vote and then nothing happens,” he said of his country, which has only known one party in power since its hard-fought independence from Portugal in 1975. Like Alberto, most of the 13 million registered voters were born after that date.





“We need to make some changes,” he said.





A corruption scandal over government borrowing has hit the economy and damaged Nyusi’s popularity.





A low-level Islamist insurgency in the north, on the doorstep of billion-dollar gas projects being developed by oil majors including Exxon and Total, has also taken the shine off Nyusi’s presidency and threatens security longer term.





Voters queue to cast their votes in Bilene, Mozambique, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in the country's presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections. Polling stations opened across the country with 13 million voters registered to cast ballots in elections seen as key to consolidating peace in the southern African nation. (AP Photo/Tom Bowker)

Human Rights Watch decried the closure of ten polling stations owing to insecurity in the area of northern Mozambique where the insurgency has a foothold.