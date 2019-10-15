Maputo, Mozambique - Polls opened across Mozambique on Tuesday, with 13 million voters registered to cast ballots in presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections seen as key to consolidating peace in the southern African nation.
A ceasefire was signed in August between the government and the opposition Renamo rebels after years of skirmishes following a civil war, and acceptance of the election results is a key test of the agreement.
The ruling Frelimo party, which has governed since Mozambique's independence from Portugal in 1975, is expected to be returned to power and President Felipe Nyusi, who voted as polls opened, is expected to win a second term in a vote where insecurity and political tensions might keep some people from the polls.
Renamo's candidate and new leader Ossufo Momade is expected to benefit from Renamo's popularity, particularly in the countryside. Also seeking the presidency is opposition MDM candidate Daviz Simango, who is mayor of Beira city, which suffered badly in the devastating Cyclone Idai earlier this year.
The southern African nation of nearly 30 million people on the Indian Ocean was hit by Idai and, weeks later, Cyclone Kenneth, raising fears about what climate change would bring to the country's sprawling coastline in the decades to come.