Mpox outbreak: Public health emergency declared but ‘no need to panic’

The Mpox outbreak in Africa has escalated into a public health emergency, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) issuing declarations of international concern. In a statement on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, as the African Union (AU) champion on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response (PPPR), expressed full support for the Africa CDC’s declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency of continental security.

He stated, “This crucial decision empowers Africa CDC to lead and coordinate our collective response efforts, strengthening the Mpox response at every level – from community engagement to collaboration with the highest political authorities and our international partners.” “The declaration will also galvanise political leadership and engagement among AU heads of state and government, facilitating the rapid mobilisation of essential financial and technical resources,” he said. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) remains the hardest-hit, with cases also reported in neighbouring countries such as Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda. South Africa has confirmed 24 cases, resulting in three deaths and 19 recoveries.

Professor Adrian Puren, executive director of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), assured that while South Africa’s situation is currently under control, there is growing concern over the outbreak's rapid spread across the continent. “We are seeing a multicountry outbreak affecting numerous nations since 2022, with over 177,000 cases reported globally. South Africa currently has 24 cases, three of which were fatal,” he noted. The WHO and Africa CDC have urged member states to enhance disease surveillance, diagnostic testing, and clinical care, along with increasing community awareness. Despite these measures, the outbreak persists, revealing gaps in early intervention and international coordination.

Professor Puren highlighted the need for a multisectoral approach involving national and provincial health departments, the NICD, and community organisations. He pointed out that vulnerable groups, such as individuals with immune deficiencies, including those living with HIV, are at higher risk. “The severe cases in South Africa are largely from this group,” he explained. Criticism has arisen regarding the delayed response to the initial Mpox outbreak, with experts arguing that insufficient urgency allowed the virus to proliferate and mutate into different strains. “The initial outbreak was neglected, and we are now paying the price,” Puren said. “Prevention should have been the focus, but instead, the virus spread unchecked, and we are now facing the consequences.”