MPs to donate salaries to Nigeria's coronavirus fight





Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House, said the contribution by the lawmakers will support provisions for the welfare of frontline medical professionals and health workers during these trying times.





The Speaker said the clerk to the National Assembly has been directed to see to it that all members' salaries are transferred to the National Relief Fund for this month and next month. He said the donation was independent of ongoing individual efforts by members to assist in alleviating the suffering occasioned by the virus and to improve the living condition of citizens in their constituencies.

Lagos - The Nigerian House of Representatives Tuesday announced that its 360 members have agreed to donate their salaries for the next two months toward the fight against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.