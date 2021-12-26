Mthethwa slams UK plan to auction off key used to lock up Madiba on Robben Island

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has expressed his outrage at reports that a key which was used to jail former president Nelson Mandela on Robben Island is due to be auctioned off in the United Kingdom next week. In his reaction to the reports, Mthethwa directed that urgent action be taken to stop the auction of the key.

Guernseys, an auction house, intends to proceed with the auction despite an outcry in the country. According to the reports, Nelson Mandela’s jailer Christo Brand is selling the key. “It is unfathomable for Guernseys, which is clearly aware of the painful history of our country and the symbolism of the key, to consider auctioning the key without consultation with the South African government, the heritage authorities in South Africa and Robben Island Museum,” Mthethwa said. He further said: “This key belongs to the people of South Africa under the care of the Robben Island Museum and the South African state. “It is not anyone’s personal belonging,” Mthethwa said.