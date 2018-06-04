HARARE ‑ A Zimbabwean political party reportedly aligned to former president Robert Mugabe on Tuesday, endorsed opposition presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa, saying it will vote for him in the coming elections set for July 30.

Mugabe is reportedly linked to National Patriotic Front (NPF), whose interim leader Ambrose Mutinhiri resigned from the ruling party.

Chamisa will be pit against Zanu-PF candidate and current President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We will be voting for president Chamisa. By 30 July, he will be providing us with universities, hospitals and cash in the banks,” NPF spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire said speaking at a demonstration in Harare to force the government and the Zimbabwe Election Commission to effect electoral laws ahead of the election date.

Thousands of MDC-T supporters and others from smaller parties in the MDC Alliance attended the march, where the coalition party representatives presented a petition to Zec.

“Fear not that this year’s election will be stolen. We are not doing this because we are afraid of an election,” Chamisa said.

“We are doing this because we love [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa and we want to stop him from cheating. He [Mnangagwa] must not cheat himself to victory, because if he does that, he will be cheating the people of Zimbabwe. We will not stop until we get reformed, because July 30 is not just a date for elections. July 30 is a day for ending the cash crisis. July 30 is a day of putting cash in your pockets.”

African News Agency/ANA