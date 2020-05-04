Museveni to announce decision on extending Uganda's Covid-19 lockdown

Johannesburg - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is expected to present a timeline on Monday to determine whether the coronavirus lockdown period should be extended or end on Tuesday. On his Twitter account Museveni posted that: "I will address the country tonight at 8pm, guiding on the way forward as the 21-day lockdown extension comes to a close tomorrow. I urge you all to continue observing the guidelines from our health experts as the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic continues." Museveni thanked the medical workers of Uganda, saying he was very proud of them. He also thanked the media on a job well done. The lockdown was originally set to run until May 5, and a decision to ease it or extend it will likely depend on results from community tests of 20,000 Ugandans that was launched in the past week. At the weekend, the national task force on Covid-19 advised Museveni that the lockdown should be extended by a further two weeks, to allow for the conclusion of the community testing survey.

According to the publication PML Daily, the survey, which is being conducted in selected districts that are considered most at risk of contracting the coronavirus, seeks to determine whether the deadly disease has spread to communities.

So far, the survey has revealed that two people – a police officer from Masindi District in the Bunyoro sub-region and a refugee in Rakai District – have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the publication.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health, Diana Atwine, said that hopes of reopening schools were not on the cards.She said that the reopening of schools required a comprehensive plan to guarantee the health and safety of learners and total preparedness against Covid-19.

Atwine added that allowing public gatherings would also require a comprehensive plan.

"Churches and other social gatherings, such as big weddings, are expected to remain banned," said Atwine.

"Winning the Covid-19 battle largely depends on how well we take care of health workers."

On Sunday, Uganda's health ministry confirmed that the country had 89 cases of Covid-19.

African News Agency (ANA)