Yoweri Museveni has been Uganda's president for three decades. File picture: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Kampala - Uganda's ruling party has backed its leader of over three decades, Yoweri Museveni, to run for a sixth term as president in 2021, it said on Wednesday. The National Resistance Movement "resolved to applaud the leadership of [Museveni], and to recommend him to the general Membership of the Movement to continue leading us into 2021 and beyond," the party wrote on Twitter.

Museveni, 74, has been in power since 1986, and last year made the highly controversial move of extending presidential term limits that could now see him remain in power until 2030.

Museveni has been criticized by rights groups for clamping down on opposition and stifling freedom of expression and association in the East African nation.

Opposition politician and popstar Bobi Wine, 37, has been a thorn in the side of the increasingly unpopular president in recent years and is a favourite of Ugandan youth.

He was arrested last year on treason charges and says he was tortured in detention.

