Naledi Pandor and Mamokgethi Phakeng among 11 SA names on 2020 100 Most Influential African Women list
Accra, Ghana - Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced its second annual publication on Africa’s most prominent women dubbed the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women.
The list which has a representation of the most powerful African women from 34 countries were chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership and entertainment. Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana recorded the highest number of women with 20, 11 & 9 representatives respectively.
The 2020 list features a record of 75 new entrants with some of the leading names such as Halima Dangote, Ugandan Activist Stella Nyanzi, Olympic Committee Member, Lydia Nsekera and the only 2 female finance ministers in Africa, Vera Daves De Sousa (Angola) & Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (Nigeria).
The youngest African to make the 2020 list is 24-year-old Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Emma Theofelus.
According to Prince Akpah, Managing Director of Avance Media, the list is focused on women who are leading various initiatives across the continent and seeks to present them as role models for the younger generation.
He further noted that they were selected because of their incredible achievements as women and they deserve high recommendations among other female trailblazers in Africa.
Criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo and being an accomplished African Woman.
Profiles of the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women are published on 100women.avancemedia.org
Avance Media’s 2020 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order:
Agnes Binagwaho (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, University of Global Health Equity
Agnes Kalibata || CEO, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa
Amanda Mukwashi || CEO, Christian Aid
Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E Dr.) || Commissioner for Infrastructure & Energy, African Union
Amel Karboul (Dr.) || CEO, Education Outcomes Fund
Amina C. Mohamed (Dr.) || Cabinet Secretary, Sports, Culture & Heritage (Kenya)
Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations
Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Regional Head, IBM Africa
Angélique Kidjo || Musician
Anita Erskine || Founder, Anita Erskine Media
Anna Nimiriano || Editor-in-Chief, Juba Monitor
Anne-Marie Dias Borges || Presenter, BBC
Antoinette Sayeh || Deputy MD, IMF
Arikana Chihombori Quao || Activist
Aurélie A.Soulé Zoumarou || Minister, Digital Economy and Communications (Benin)
AyishaOsori || CEO, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)
Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala || Vice President & CFO, AFDB
Bella Disu || Vice Chairman, Globacom
Bethlehem TilahunAlemu || CEO, soleRebels
Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi || First Lady, Ekiti State
Chileshe Kapwepwe (H.E.) || Secretary-General, (COMESA)
Dorothy Tembo || Ag. Executive Director, International Trade Centre
Edith Yah Brou || Blogger
Eghosa Oriaikhi Mabhena || CEO, Puma Energy Africa
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf || Founder, EJS Center
Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum
Emma Lohoues || Actress
Emma Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia
Esther Cobbah || CEO, Stratcomm Ghana
FadumoDayib || Politician
Faith Osier (Prof) || President, International Union of Immunological Societies
Fatou Bom Bensouda || Chief Prosecutor, International Criminal Court
Fatoumata Bâ || Founder, Janngo
Françoise Remarck || Chairman, Canal+ Cote D’Ivoire
Graça Machel || Founder, GracaMachel Trust
Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor || Minister, International Relations and Cooperation
Hajer Sharief || Co-Founder, Together We Build it
Hala Zayed (Dr.) || Minister, Health and Population (Egypt)
Halima Dangote || Executive Director, Dangote Group
Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu || CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation
Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center
Irene Charnley || Founder, Smile Communications
Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Chancellor, Women’s University in Africa and NDC Running Mate
Jewel Howard Taylor (H.E) || Vice President, Liberia
Juliet Ehimuan || Director, Google West Africa
Kamissa Camara || Secretary-General, Mali Presidency
Lalla Moulaye Ezzedine || Chairman, Bank of Africa Côte d’Ivoire
Laureen Kouassi-Olsson || Regional Head, Amethis
Leila Bouamatou || Managing Director, BANK OF MAURITANIA GENERAL
Linda Ikeji || CEO, Linda Ikeji Media
Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary General, Organisation internationale de la Francophonie
Lucy Quist || Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Morgan Stanley
Lydia Nsekera || Member, International Olympic Committee
Magda Wierzycka || CEO, Sygnia
Maggie Kigozi || Chairperson, Africa Scout Foundation
Mamokgethi Phakeng (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, University of Cape Town
Mansa Nettey || CEO, StanChart Ghana
Martine Coffi-Studer || Chairperson, Bolloré Transport & Logistics
Massogbè Touré || CEO, SITA S.A
Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti (Dr) || Regional Director for Africa, WHO
Melene Rossouw || Founder, Women Lead Movement
Mimi Kalinda || CEO, Africa Communications Media Group
Monica Geingos (H.E) || First Lady, Republic of Namibia
Nana Asantewa Afadzinu || Executive Director, WASCI
Nathalie Akon Gabala || Regional Head, Mastercard Foundation
Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli || Founder, LEAP Africa
Ngozi OkonjoIweala || Board Chair, Gavi Alliance
Nompumelelo ThembekileMadisa || CEO, Bidvest Group
Olajumoke Adenowo || Founder, AD Consulting
Oumou Sangaré || Musician
Owen Omogiafo || CEO, Transcorp Group
Patricia Obo-Nai || CEO, Vodafone Ghana
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Dr) || Executive Director, UN Women
Racheal Njoroge || Managing Director, Cummins
Rachel Sibande (Dr) || Founder, mHub
RashaKelej (Dr) || CEO, Merck Foundation
Rawya Mansour || Founder, RAMSCO
RaychelleOmamo || Minister, Foreign Affairs (Kenya)
Rita Bissoonauth || Head, AU International Centre for Girls and Women’s Education
Sahle-Work Zewde (H.E) || President, Ethiopia
Shirley AyorkorBotchwey || Minister, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (Ghana)
Sinach || Musician
SisiNtombela ||Premier, Free State (South Africa)
Snowy Khoza (Dr) || CEO, Bigen Africa
Soham El Wardini || Mayor, Dakar
Sola David-Borha || Group CEO, Standard Bank Africa
Stella Nyanzi (Dr.) || Convenor, Women’s Protest Uganda
Sylvia Mulinge || Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom
TemieGiwa-Tubosun || Founder, LifeBank
ToyinSanni || CEO, Emerging Africa Capital
ToyinSaraki || Founder, Wellbeing Foundation Africa
Uche Pedro || Founder, BELLANAIJA
Vera Daves De Sousa || Minister, Finance (Angola)
Vera Songwe (Dr) || Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
Wala’aEssam Al-Boushi || Minister, Youth and Sport (Sudan)
Wanjira Mathai || Vice President & Regional Director for Africa, World Resources Institute
Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS
Yemi Alade || Musician
Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr || Mayor, Freetown
Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed || Minister, Finance (Nigeria)
African Eye Report/ANA