Naledi Pandor and Mamokgethi Phakeng among 11 SA names on 2020 100 Most Influential African Women list

Accra, Ghana - Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced its second annual publication on Africa’s most prominent women dubbed the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women.

The list which has a representation of the most powerful African women from 34 countries were chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership and entertainment. Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana recorded the highest number of women with 20, 11 & 9 representatives respectively.

The 2020 list features a record of 75 new entrants with some of the leading names such as Halima Dangote, Ugandan Activist Stella Nyanzi, Olympic Committee Member, Lydia Nsekera and the only 2 female finance ministers in Africa, Vera Daves De Sousa (Angola) & Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (Nigeria).

The youngest African to make the 2020 list is 24-year-old Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Emma Theofelus.

According to Prince Akpah, Managing Director of Avance Media, the list is focused on women who are leading various initiatives across the continent and seeks to present them as role models for the younger generation.