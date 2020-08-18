NewsAfrica
UCT vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Naledi Pandor and Mamokgethi Phakeng among 11 SA names on 2020 100 Most Influential African Women list

By African News Agency Time of article published 1h ago

Accra, Ghana - Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced its second annual publication on Africa’s most prominent women dubbed the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women.

The list which has a representation of the most powerful African women from 34 countries were chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership and entertainment. Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana recorded the highest number of women with 20, 11 & 9 representatives respectively.

The 2020 list features a record of 75 new entrants with some of the leading names such as Halima Dangote, Ugandan Activist Stella Nyanzi, Olympic Committee Member, Lydia Nsekera and the only 2 female finance ministers in Africa, Vera Daves De Sousa (Angola) & Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (Nigeria).

The youngest African to make the 2020 list is 24-year-old Namibia’s Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Technology, Emma Theofelus.

According to Prince Akpah, Managing Director of Avance Media, the list is focused on women who are leading various initiatives across the continent and seeks to present them as role models for the younger generation.

He further noted that they were selected because of their incredible achievements as women and they deserve high recommendations among other female trailblazers in Africa.

Criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo and being an accomplished African Woman.

Profiles of the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women are published on 100women.avancemedia.org

Avance Media’s 2020 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order:

Agnes Binagwaho (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, University of Global Health Equity

Agnes Kalibata || CEO, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa

Amanda Mukwashi || CEO, Christian Aid

Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E Dr.) || Commissioner for Infrastructure & Energy, African Union

Amel Karboul (Dr.) || CEO, Education Outcomes Fund

Amina C. Mohamed (Dr.) || Cabinet Secretary, Sports, Culture & Heritage (Kenya)

Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Regional Head, IBM Africa

Angélique Kidjo || Musician

Anita Erskine || Founder, Anita Erskine Media

Anna Nimiriano || Editor-in-Chief, Juba Monitor

Anne-Marie Dias Borges || Presenter, BBC

Antoinette Sayeh || Deputy MD, IMF

Arikana Chihombori Quao || Activist

Aurélie A.Soulé Zoumarou || Minister, Digital Economy and Communications (Benin)

AyishaOsori || CEO, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)

Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala || Vice President & CFO, AFDB

Bella Disu || Vice Chairman, Globacom

Bethlehem TilahunAlemu || CEO, soleRebels

Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi || First Lady, Ekiti State

Chileshe Kapwepwe (H.E.) || Secretary-General, (COMESA)

Dorothy Tembo || Ag. Executive Director, International Trade Centre

Edith Yah Brou || Blogger

Eghosa Oriaikhi Mabhena || CEO, Puma Energy Africa

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf || Founder, EJS Center

Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum

Emma Lohoues || Actress

Emma Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia

Esther Cobbah || CEO, Stratcomm Ghana

FadumoDayib || Politician

Faith Osier (Prof) || President, International Union of Immunological Societies

Fatou Bom Bensouda || Chief Prosecutor, International Criminal Court

Fatoumata Bâ || Founder, Janngo

Françoise Remarck || Chairman, Canal+ Cote D’Ivoire

Graça Machel || Founder, GracaMachel Trust

Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor || Minister, International Relations and Cooperation

Hajer Sharief || Co-Founder, Together We Build it

Hala Zayed (Dr.) || Minister, Health and Population (Egypt)

Halima Dangote || Executive Director, Dangote Group

Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu || CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation

Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center

Irene Charnley || Founder, Smile Communications

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Chancellor, Women’s University in Africa and NDC Running Mate

Jewel Howard Taylor (H.E) || Vice President, Liberia

Juliet Ehimuan || Director, Google West Africa

Kamissa Camara || Secretary-General, Mali Presidency

Lalla Moulaye Ezzedine || Chairman, Bank of Africa Côte d’Ivoire

Laureen Kouassi-Olsson || Regional Head, Amethis

Leila Bouamatou || Managing Director, BANK OF MAURITANIA GENERAL

Linda Ikeji || CEO, Linda Ikeji Media

Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary General, Organisation internationale de la Francophonie

Lucy Quist || Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Morgan Stanley

Lydia Nsekera || Member, International Olympic Committee

Magda Wierzycka || CEO, Sygnia

Maggie Kigozi || Chairperson, Africa Scout Foundation

Mamokgethi Phakeng (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, University of Cape Town

Mansa Nettey || CEO, StanChart Ghana

Martine Coffi-Studer || Chairperson, Bolloré Transport & Logistics

Massogbè Touré || CEO, SITA S.A

Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti (Dr) || Regional Director for Africa, WHO

Melene Rossouw || Founder, Women Lead Movement

Mimi Kalinda || CEO, Africa Communications Media Group

Monica Geingos (H.E) || First Lady, Republic of Namibia

Nana Asantewa Afadzinu || Executive Director, WASCI

Nathalie Akon Gabala || Regional Head, Mastercard Foundation

Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli || Founder, LEAP Africa

Ngozi OkonjoIweala || Board Chair, Gavi Alliance

Nompumelelo ThembekileMadisa || CEO, Bidvest Group

Olajumoke Adenowo || Founder, AD Consulting

Oumou Sangaré || Musician

Owen Omogiafo || CEO, Transcorp Group

Patricia Obo-Nai || CEO, Vodafone Ghana

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Dr) || Executive Director, UN Women

Racheal Njoroge || Managing Director, Cummins

Rachel Sibande (Dr) || Founder, mHub

RashaKelej (Dr) || CEO, Merck Foundation

Rawya Mansour || Founder, RAMSCO

RaychelleOmamo || Minister, Foreign Affairs (Kenya)

Rita Bissoonauth || Head, AU International Centre for Girls and Women’s Education

Sahle-Work Zewde (H.E) || President, Ethiopia

Shirley AyorkorBotchwey || Minister, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (Ghana)

Sinach || Musician

SisiNtombela ||Premier, Free State (South Africa)

Snowy Khoza (Dr) || CEO, Bigen Africa

Soham El Wardini || Mayor, Dakar

Sola David-Borha || Group CEO, Standard Bank Africa

Stella Nyanzi (Dr.) || Convenor, Women’s Protest Uganda

Sylvia Mulinge || Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom

TemieGiwa-Tubosun || Founder, LifeBank

ToyinSanni || CEO, Emerging Africa Capital

ToyinSaraki || Founder, Wellbeing Foundation Africa

Uche Pedro || Founder, BELLANAIJA

Vera Daves De Sousa || Minister, Finance (Angola)

Vera Songwe (Dr) || Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa

Wala’aEssam Al-Boushi || Minister, Youth and Sport (Sudan)

Wanjira Mathai || Vice President & Regional Director for Africa, World Resources Institute

Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS

Yemi Alade || Musician

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr || Mayor, Freetown

Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed || Minister, Finance (Nigeria)

African Eye Report/ANA

