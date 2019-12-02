Pretoria - International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor on Monday described the late Radhi-Sgaiar Bachir, Ambassador of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic to South Africa as a tireless champion for Saharawi's cause for freedom and self-determination.
"On behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, our government and our [people] I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Bachir‘s family, friends, the government of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and the Sahrawi people," Pandor addressed a memorial service for the late diplomat in Pretoria.
"Ambassador Bachir showed great passion and tireless determination in championing the Saharawi cause for freedom and self-determination and was well known for his intellect and sharp analytical abilities as well as his deep sentimental knowledge and dedication to the Saharawi cause through presenting them at different international fora."
Bachir passed away following a short illness last week whilst in hospital in Spain. He had assumed his duties in South Africa in January 2017.
Pandor said Bachir consistently fought for the rights of his people, for the right to self-determination, in all fora where he represented both Frente Polisario and the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic.