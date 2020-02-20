The Namibian government has acquired two farms for over 1,500 Batswana of Namibian descent who want to return to their native country, local media reported on Thursday.

MAHIKENG - The Namibian government has acquired two farms for over 1,500 Batswana of Namibian descent who want to return to their native country, local media reported on Thursday. The New Era newspaper reported land reform minister Utoni Nujoma made the announced on Wednesday.

He told staff the two farms measuring 7,587 hectares were acquired for the resettlement of Batswana of Namibian descent, at a cost of N$188 million (about R188 million).

Between 1904 and 1908 large numbers of Ovaherero, Ovambanderu and Nama people fled to Botswana to escape the indiscriminate and genocidal wrath of German colonial troops, who were acting on an extermination order of the infamous General Lothar von Trotha.

African News Agency