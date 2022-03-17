Namibia declares 3 days of mourning for former Zambian president Banda

Windhoek – Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Wednesday declared three days of national mourning for former Zambian president Rupiah Bwezani Banda.
The Republic of Namibia and AU flags will fly at half-mast until Friday, when Banda's body will be buried in the Zambian capital, Lusaka.
“Indeed, with his passing, Namibia has lost a dependable friend,” Geingob said earlier. “But, we are comforted by his indelible contributions to the liberation movements of our region and the socio-economic development of its people.”
Geingob extended sympathies to Banda's wife and children and the “fraternal people of Zambia.”
“May his soul rest in peace,” he added.
Banda, who served as the fourth president of Zambia from 2008 to 2011, died at home on March 11 at the age of 85 after battling colon cancer for more than a year.
Banda had held senior diplomatic posts under Zambia’s first president, Kenneth Kaunda, before being named vice-president in 2006 by then-president Levy Mwanawasa.
His tenure was marred by allegations of corruption and in 2013, Zambia’s parliament stripped Banda of immunity from prosecution, clearing the way for investigators to arrest him for corruption-related offences.
Xinhua