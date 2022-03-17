Namibia declares 3 days of mourning for former Zambian president Banda

The Republic of Namibia and AU flags will fly at half-mast until Friday, when Banda's body will be buried in the Zambian capital, Lusaka.

Windhoek – Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Wednesday declared three days of national mourning for former Zambian president Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

“Indeed, with his passing, Namibia has lost a dependable friend,” Geingob said earlier. “But, we are comforted by his indelible contributions to the liberation movements of our region and the socio-economic development of its people.”

Geingob extended sympathies to Banda's wife and children and the “fraternal people of Zambia.”

“May his soul rest in peace,” he added.