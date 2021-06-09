Namibia Pathology Institute suspends worker for meddling with Covid-19 data

RUSTENBURG - The Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) has suspended a worker for allegedly tampering with Covid-19 records, the state-owned enterprise said on Wednesday. In a statement, CEO Kapena Tjombonde said the suspension was with effect from June 8.

"The suspension is aimed at preserving the integrity of the investigations in progress, while maintaining stakeholder confidence," Tjombonde said. "This decision comes pursuant to preliminary internal investigations, which pointed (towards) the suspended employee using her position to tamper with information related to Covid-19 records on the NIP laboratory information system. The NIP does not condone any tampering with any of its records, process and procedures.“ She said criminal charges would be pressed against the implicated worker.

Local newspaper Informanté reported that Tjombonde was not willing to disclose how the tampering occurred but added that it did not impede the integrity of Covid-19 testing or the statistics provided to the relevant authorities. The alleged tampering with Covid-19 records comes at a time when the country is experiencing increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases. According to local media reports, the country faces a critical shortage of lifesaving oxygen at state hospitals due to the collapse of the oxygen-generating systems at health facilities countrywide.