Namibia puts SA truck drivers in quarantine, records 11th Covid-19 case

Rustenburg - At least 26 truck drivers transporting goods from South Africa will be placed under quarantine for 14 days in Namibia, the state owned New Era daily national newspaper reported.

The truckers, some whose vehicles were transporting medical and food supplies, were held for several days in Botswana.

Traffic officers escorted the trucks to a parking area near the Wernhil Park Mall in Namibia's capital Windhoek, with the drivers being placed under quarantine while the supplies were being delivered.

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation reported that the country's Covid-19 cases had increased to 11, with the latest three, like the first eight, also being linked to travel.

The public broadcaster said the ninth case was a 35-year-old Namibian female who resides in South Africa and came home on March 20.