Rustenburg - A mobile hospital has been set up outside the Hosea Kutako International Airport in Namibia for the immediate containment and treatment of coronavirus cases.
The unit was moved from the Okahandja military base to accommodate suspected coronavirus patients, and to allow for immediate treatment when detected at the international airport, The Namibian newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The hospital has 18 beds, an intensive care unit with two beds, pre-theatre reception with one stretcher and a casualty department with four stretchers.
Health minister Kalumbi Shangula told the newspaper that the hospital was set up to ensure immediate containment and treatment of coronavirus cases.
According to the the World Health Organisation (WHO), coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV).