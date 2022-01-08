Namibian farmers fear dry conditions could lead to drought

According to online news publication The Namibian, unexpected dry spells during seasons when rain is usually plentiful hurt the fortunes of farmers in the northern regions, especially those who depend on crop farming for survival and income generation.

Cape Town - Farmers in Namibia’s northern regions fear that the current dry spell could lead to a drought.

Many crop farmers who ploughed their fields in early December and planted mahangu and maize seeds told The Namibian that their seeds never germinated because they never received any rain, according to local media.

Those whose seeds did germinate have seen their crops dry up due to no rainfall.

The country has suffered huge droughts during the last decade, causing the declaration of a national state of emergency on three different occasions since 2013 due to the water scarcity, according to local media.