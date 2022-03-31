Namibian Minister graduates with his 12th Degree from University of Western Cape

Cape Town – Namibian Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga, graduated with a PhD in law from the University of the Western Cape on Wednesday, his 12th degree, according to a statement issued by the South African university on Thursday. His thesis, Investigator-prosecutor collaboration: A framework for improving Namibia’s criminal justice process, is the first of its kind in Namibia.

It discusses the significance of inter-agency cooperation to determine a suitable model for that country. “I grew up in a rural village called Oshigambo in northern Namibia, where I attended primary school, studying under trees during the day and by candlelight at night. Electricity came to my village only after independence,” said Minister Mushelenga. Despite his humble beginnings, he now has 12 university degrees under his belt and this is his second PhD. During his recent doctoral studies, he had to switch supervisors, but he overcame this obstacle, said the statement.

“I proceeded with a new supervisor. I further had other demanding responsibilities as a family man, pro-bono lecturer at the University of Namibia, Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister. Against all odds, I remained determined to complete my studies. With God being gracious to me, I sailed through and completed my second PhD,” he said. He was not the only dignitary to graduate. Cape High Court Judge, James Dumisani Lekhuleni, graduated with a Master of Law. His thesis is entitled: A critical analysis of South Africa’s approach to the complementarity principle under the Rome Statute of the ICC Department, said UWC. At Thursday’s graduation session, UWC Rector and Vice-Chancellor Professor Tyrone Pretorius paid tribute to the late Jesse Hess, sisters Chante and Angelique Cloete, Jesse Gordon and Jamie Peters. Hess, a theology student at the university, was set to graduate on Monday. She was murdered in 2019. Chante would have graduated with a Bachelor of Administration on Thursday. In December last year, Chante, her sister, Gordon and Peters – all of whom were UWC alumni – died in a car accident near Robertson.

Professor Pretorius acknowleged the support of the graduate’s loved ones, said the statement. “I would like to acknowledge the parents, guardians and loved ones of our students. I salute your dedication and support to your charges. During normal times that support was invaluable. However, given the consequences of this pandemic and the impact on learning, your support and love carried them to this moment,” he said.