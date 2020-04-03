Namibian President Hage Geingob and wife test negative for coronavirus

Rustenburg - Namibian President Hage Geingob and his wife Monica Geingos have tested negative for Covid-19, local media reported on Friday. The state-owned New Era daily newspaper reported that there was speculation Geingos, who recently returned from a trip to the United Kingdom, might have come into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus. The UK has over 30 000 confirmed cases, with over 2 000 deaths. Geingob announced at a media briefing that he and his wife had decided to make their test results public and to reassure the nation that the first family was in good health. "Monica and I took a test ... I am very happy to announce yours truly is very safe and healthy and not affected. So, our tests came out negative. You just don’t all go and take the test; it costs money. You only test when it is necessary and when exposed to danger, so to say," he said.

The Namibian Sun daily newspaper reported that health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula had confirmed a 14th case of coronavirus infection in Namibia, a health care worker who came into contact with the elderly German national who was the southern African country's third reported case.

The German has since recovered.

The New Era reported that so far, 306 samples had been taken in the country and submitted to laboratories in Namibia and neighbouring South Africa for testing.

Of these, 150 were submitted to the Namibia Institute of Pathology, while 156 were submitted to PathCare, which in turn sent the samples to South Africa.

Of all the samples received, 265 have been tested, 111 of them by the Namibia Institute of Pathology and 154 by PathCare.

Namibia is one of southern African countries that have imposed strict measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

It has declared a national emergency and imposed a 21-day lockdown in the Erongo and Khomas regions.

In term of the regulations, public gatherings of more than 10 people are forbidden.

Covid-19 was first recorded in Wuhan, China last December but has spread worldwide, with the global number of confirmed cases now exceeding one million. Over 50 000 people have died, while more than 200 000 have recovered.