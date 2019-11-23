Windhoek - Namibian police on Saturday arrested the former Minister of Fisheries Bernhardt Esau and a former senior manager of investment firm Investec on charges of corruption.
Police Inspector-General Sebastian Ndeitunga said Esau and former client manager of Investec Asset Management in Namibia, Ricardo Gustavo, have been formally charged and are expected to appear in court within 48 hours.
Esau and Gustavo were arrested following allegations they were involved in a fishing scheme that generated kickbacks of at least NAD $150 million (R 150 million).
Esau has denied any wrongdoing and Gustavo could not be reached for comment.
Esau and Justice Minister Sakeus Shanghala quit earlier this month over the bribery claims made in media reports.