Namibia’s opposition demands answers on oxygen shortage

Rustenburg - Leader of the opposition in Namibia McHenry Venaani has called on the government to explain the ongoing shortage of oxygen in hospitals as Covid-19 cases climb. "The situation of a lack of oxygen in our health facilities must be clarified and government must be answerable to the death of many. It is (bad) enough that we might not have the jabs, but pure oxygen cannot be acceptable," the president of the Popular Democratic Movement said in a Twitter message on Monday.

He added that he would demand answers from Namibian President Hage Geingob. Daily newspaper Namibian Sun reported on its social media platforms that Namibia’s Covid-19 battle was now characterised by critically ill patients gasping for air as they line up in desperate need of oxygen. According to Namibian media reports, community transmission of Covid-19 was still rife in communities and as a result the number of new cases and deaths was rising to levels never seen before.

Only six people who were vaccinated against Covid-19 have died since the third wave hit Namibia in May, Namibian Sun reported. Local newspaper Informanté reported that Health Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula announced 27 more Covid-19 deaths on Saturday and 1 403 new confirmed cases. According to the newspaper, quoting Shangula, the vaccination status of seven of the deceased was unknown, while the remaining 20 people had not been vaccinated.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 1 518 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths. Daily newspaper The Namibian reported that 505 people with Covid-19 have been admitted to hospital for treatment, with 79 people in intensive-care units (ICU). Venaani has been vocal about the Covid-19 situation in Namibia, calling for residents to respect the stricter regulations as announced.

"Leadership has never been about popular decisions but taking right decisions when time dictates. We support government on these new measures. ’’Don’t compare our Covid situation to last year; this variant is sweeping, folks. Let’s assess the situation after two weeks. Lives must be protected," he said last week. He called on people to stop moving about to curb the spread of Covid-19.