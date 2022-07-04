Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo OUT: ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Mali as regional block elects new president

The heads of state of the Ecowas meeting in Accra, accepted a proposal by the Malian military to hold elections and return to civilian rule by March 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Luc Gnago.

The heads of state of the Ecowas meeting in Accra, accepted a proposal by the Malian military to hold elections and return to civilian rule by March 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Luc Gnago.

Published 17m ago

Cape Town - West African leaders have announced the lifting of sanctions against the military regime in Mali, the regional The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS said in a statement on Sunday.

The heads of state of the Ecowas meeting in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, accepted a proposal by the Malian military to hold elections and return to civilian rule by March 2024, during its 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

ECOWAS on Sunday elected Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo, the president of Guinea Bissau, as its new chairperson, replacing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ghanaian president, who had been the chairman since September 2020.

Embalo was elected in a unanimous election as president as the new chair, announced Akufo-Addo.

According to Xinhua, in his acceptance speech, Embalo promised to lead the subregional bloc to restore peace and stability to the subregion.

"Despite the challenges that we are faced with as a result of violent extremism and the current global crisis, I believe the solidarity within ECOWAS will enable us to overcome these challenges," said Embalo.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday called for member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take concerted efforts to root out terrorism in West Africa.

Akufo-Addo, also chair of the regional bloc, made the call in his opening speech at the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra, the Ghanaian capital, reported Xinhua.

IOL

