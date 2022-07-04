Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo OUT: ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Mali as regional block elects new president

Cape Town - West African leaders have announced the lifting of sanctions against the military regime in Mali, the regional The Economic Community of West African States ECOWAS said in a statement on Sunday. The heads of state of the Ecowas meeting in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, accepted a proposal by the Malian military to hold elections and return to civilian rule by March 2024, during its 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

ECOWAS on Sunday elected Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo, the president of Guinea Bissau, as its new chairperson, replacing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Ghanaian president, who had been the chairman since September 2020. Embalo was elected in a unanimous election as president as the new chair, announced Akufo-Addo. The 61st Ordinary Session of @ecowas_cedeao has wrapped up in Accra, Ghana, where the Authority unanimously approved the nomination of the #Gambia’s Dr Omar Touray as the new President of the ECOWAS Commission. He is the first Gambia ever to occupy the position. pic.twitter.com/46VCZMdI78 — State House of The Gambia (@Presidency_GMB) July 3, 2022 Why has President @NAkufoAddo not addressed the people he begged to lead? There is crisis at home and the family head cannot be seen? Our President has addressed UN, ECOWAS, etc and not his own people. Mr. President, raise your body and give us ONE #FellowGhanaians #JohnniesBite — Johnnie Hughes, TBG (@hughes_onair) July 2, 2022 According to Xinhua, in his acceptance speech, Embalo promised to lead the subregional bloc to restore peace and stability to the subregion.

"Despite the challenges that we are faced with as a result of violent extremism and the current global crisis, I believe the solidarity within ECOWAS will enable us to overcome these challenges," said Embalo. Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday called for member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take concerted efforts to root out terrorism in West Africa. Akufo-Addo, also chair of the regional bloc, made the call in his opening speech at the 61st Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government in Accra, the Ghanaian capital, reported Xinhua.

