National Assembly Speaker to lead multiparty parliamentary delegation to 8th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

The meeting will be hosted by the National People’s Congress of China as they are chairing the BRICS. South Africa is the next in line to host the 9th BRICS PF in 2023.

The theme of the meeting is “Leveraging the role of the legislature to foster high-quality BRICS partnership”.

The BRICS PF is constituted by the National Congress of the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, the Parliament of the Republic of India, the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China, and the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa.

The forum was founded to strengthen and promote contacts at the leadership level of chambers, committees and groups of parliamentarians; perform inter-parliamentary exchanges and hold regular expert consultations; and create and develop new inter-parliamentary co-operation mechanisms.