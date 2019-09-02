The first batch of international buyers from major source markets have arrived in Zimbabwe for pre-tours ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo. Picture: Xinhua/Zhang Yuliang

Harare - The first batch of international buyers from major source markets have arrived in Zimbabwe for pre-tours ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) acting chief executive Givemore Chidzidzi said. The 12th edition of Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo runs from September 12 to 14 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Grounds in Bulawayo.

Chidzidzi said over 170 buyers are expected to attend the expo.

“For us Sanganai/Hlanganani has already started with the arrival of the first batch of international buyers in the country.

“We are looking at 170 hosted buyers who are coming and 25 international media houses. There are 260 exhibitors at and also 20 countries.

Service providers will also have the opportunity to subsidize products and get the exposure they need. Events such as the Culinary Demos will allow chefs to showcase their culinary skills and innovations.

ZTA are also expected to make strides with women empowerment in business.

“We also going to have Women in Tourism Capacity Building Workshop in line with the UNWTO guidelines. We are happy to say most accommodation facilities in the host city Bulawayo are run by women so we are bringing them together to discuss and share ideas. There is also the Schools’ Quiz on tourism,” he said.

Chidzidzi said ZTA has given a 50 percent discount to women and youth in tourism who will be exhibiting at Sanganai/Hlanganani.

When asked about the fuel crisis, Chdzidzi said they were pleased that fuel supplies had improved over the past week.

“It is encouraging that fuel situation has improved and that those who want to do business are able to get fuel and make their way to Bulawayo.”