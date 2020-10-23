Nearly 3 200 refugees held in Libyan detention centres - UN

Cape Town - Nearly 3 200 refugees are being held in Libyan detention centres, according to sources within the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

According to reports, the refugees were being held in 11 detention centres across the north African country as of October 19, in dire conditions and with many at risk of serious abuse, said sources.

Refugee news website Info Migrants reported on Thursday that the figure included 1 178 people under the mandate of the UNHCR.

This means these people are either asylum seekers who have fled armed conflicts or persecution and have been registered by the UNHCR or they come from countries generating refugees, writes Info Migrants.

Meanwhile, a charter flight on the night of October 15 marked the resumption of UNHCR refugee evacuations from Libya, ending a seven-month suspension, writes Info Migrants.