Nearly 800 000 Ghanaians vaccinated against Covid-19

CAPE TOWN - Health authorities in Ghana have announced that close to 800,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, director-general of the Ghana Health Service, said that nearly all health workers, both public and private, had been vaccinated, according to a report by Modern Ghana.

According to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Kuma-Aboagye was speaking during the first senior managers’ meeting of the service for 2021, which brought together senior managers from all 16 regions to assess the 2020 performance and strategise for effective health delivery.

However, Ghana, the first country in Africa to receive vaccine doses from Covax, is close to using up its initial supplies, reports the BBC.

The country received 600,000 doses from Covax, as well as 165,000 doses donated by the MTN Group and 50,000 donated by the Indian government.