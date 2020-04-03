Netflix increases investment in Nigeria's film industry

JOHANNESBURG - Netflix has increased its investment in Nigeria's Nollywood, where the movie industry is the second largest employer after agriculture, iAfrikan reported.

The publication said this was a boost for Nigeria's entertainment industry and that the streaming company would also give Nigerian film-makers a strategy to combat piracy.

To put the investment in motion, Netflix has ordered a six-part series, as yet untitled, that will be directed by local directors Akin Omotoso, Daniel Oriahi and CJ Obasi.

According to iAfrikan, Nollywood is worth $5.1 billion (about R94 bln) and makes up 5% of Nigeria’s GDP, and although the first Nigerian films were produced in the 1960s, it wasn’t until the 1990s and 2000s that the industry blossomed as film-makers took advantage of digital technology and internet distribution.

Nollywood film-makers have largely run an independent model for over three decades, producing about 50 movies a week.