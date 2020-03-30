New flying reptile fossils discovered in Morocco

Cape Town - Scientists have discovered three new species of flying reptiles that lived in the Moroccan Sahara over 100 million years ago, according to British daily newspaper, The Guardian.

The discovery was made by Portsmouth University palaeontologist, professor David Martill along with a team of researchers from Morocco and the United States.

The discovery confirms the existence of a community of pterosaurs that inhabited pre-historic Morocco.

Published in the scientific journal Cretaceous Research, the study is helping to uncover the poorly-known evolutionary history of Africa during the time of the dinosaurs.

According to a university spokeswoman quoted by The Guardian, the new finds showed that African pterosaurs were "quite similar" to those found on other continents.